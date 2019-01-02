Consulate not Affected by Government Shutdown, Says US Embassy

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The United States of America Wednesday said its embassy in Abuja as well as its Consular General in Lagos is not affected by its government shutdown, noting that earlier reports to the contrary were not correct.

A post on the Facebook page of the US embassy in Nigeria, Monday had said the embassy alongside the consulate was “unfortunately closed” due to the current US government shutdown.

The post went on to apologise for whatever inconvenience the situation might have caused its patrons.

“Due to the current US government shutdown, the American centres located in the embassy, Abuja and Consulate-General, Lagos are unfortunately closed. They will re-open once the US government shutdown is resolved. Sorry for any inconvenience to our valued patrons,” the post had read.

However, a statement from the Press Office, Public Affairs Section, Embassy of the United States of America, Wednesday, while stating that the embassy and its consulate remained open during the shutdown, added that American Spaces, such as American Corners operated by partner institutions and located off embassy or consulate grounds, however, will remain open.

“The U.S. Embassy in Abuja and the Consulate General in Lagos will remain open during the U.S. government shutdown. This includes the Consular Sections. Prior reports to the contrary were incorrect.

“American Centers and Education USA offices operating on embassy and consulate grounds that are managed by Mission Public Affairs Sections will remain closed throughout the shutdown.

American Spaces, such as American Corners operated by partner institutions and located off embassy or consulate grounds, however, will remain open,” the statement read.