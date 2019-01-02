Boko Haram: NEMA Registers 406 Displaced Families in Maiduguri

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) says it has registered 406 displaced households in Maiduguri, following the resurgence of the Boko Haram insurgents’ hostilities in northern Borno.

Mr Bashir Garga, the outgoing Northeast Zonal Coordinator of the agency, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Maiduguri.

Garga said that the agency also profiled new arrivals at the Mogolis Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in Maiduguri on Tuesday.

He explained that the displaced persons had earlier taken refuge at Baga, after they were initially displaced from their homes at Abadam and Mobbar local government areas of the state.

Garga added that the IDPs were received by Alhaji Tijjani Tumsa, the Vice Chairman, Presidential Committee on Northeast Initiative (PCNI); officials of NEMA, Borno State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and the International Organisation For Migration (IOM).

NAN recalls that NEMA had earlier registered 2, 046 displaced persons at the Bakassi IDPs Camp, Maiduguri, in the last few days.

The displaced persons were forced to flee their homes due to the recent conflict at Kukawa, Baga, and four other communities in Kukawa Local Government Area of the state. (NAN)