Heritage Bank Partners Prinsult

Heritage Bank Plc and Prinsult Global Consulting Limited have joined forces to train women on how to balance the challenges posed by their health condition and efforts towards wealth creation.

They were said to have empowered no fewer than 150 women through a seminar held in Ikeja, which had as its theme: ‘Building Your Health and Wealth as a Woman’.

Speaking at the occasion, Mrs. Betty Eriyo, Cluster Head, Lagos Mainland 1, Heritage Bank, said her management believed that health is wealth.

She said, “at Heritage Bank, we believe in creating, preserving and transferring wealth; adding that this maxim has always been their guide in Heritage Bank in their operations.”

Eriyo, advised participants to always ensure that what we (adults) went through during our childhood the younger generations do not go through them.

In view of this, she explained, “Heritage Bank has usually supported several institutions that could make life more meaningful to the people by making funds available for seamless services.”

According to her, “based on our belief that health is wealth, we have equipped several hospitals in Nigeria with the requisite funds needed for technologies and other facilities necessary for effective medical services.”

She therefore advised participants, saying: “Do not neglect your health; exercise more; know your body type; eat well and eat right, because timeless wealth is timeless health.”

On her part, Mrs. Dorothy Jeff-Nnamani, Chief Executive Officer, Novo Health Africa in her keynote address delivered at the event, acknowledged that the ability of participants to perform was solely tied to their physical vitality.

She explained that women have unique health condition compared to men.

She stated that menstruation and menopause are no diseases and are peculiar to only women.

“Even those health issues shared with men normally affect women differently. STD can be more dangerous to women than men”, she stated.