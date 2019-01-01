Ezekwesili Laments Killing of Soldiers

The Presidential Candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria

(ACPN), Dr. Obiageli Ezekwesili, has expressed concern over reports that

700 Nigerian soldiers were killed in Baga by Boko Haram terrorists. The

news reports also alleged that over 2,000 of the country’s soldiers are

missing.

“Although the military and the Presidency have denied the reports, but

the serial credibility challenges of the Buhari administration and the

security team he leads as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces have

created public distrust of any rebuttal by government. And that is

gravely worrisome,” Ezekwesili said in a press statement on Monday.

She said, “The only way to ensure accuracy of the casualty that Nigeria

is suffering as a result of counter-terrorism at this stage is to

inaugurate a citizens-led independent investigation panel. Such an

initiative would go a long way to eliminate the opaqueness of the

counter-terrorism war and restore public confidence, as the case may be,

in how the Buhari administration is prosecuting it.”

The ACPN presidential candidate also frowned at the consistent killings

in Zamfara State recently, saying that the once most peaceful state of

the North West region had been turned into a theatre of terrorism.

According to her, the security situation in the country shows a lack of

effective leadership by President Muhammadu Buhari. “This is

demonstrated in the very troubling inertia to decisively confront and

end the frequent killings of our citizens; especially our soldiers on

the frontline of battle.”

She added, “The killings have tragically earned Nigeria the designation

of the 16th most dangerous country in the world, according to the Global

Peace Index. Nigeria is also the 15th most fragile country in the 2018

Fragile States Index by the United States Fund for Peace.”

Ezekwesili stated that the constitutional mandate of the government to

ensure the security of life and property of all Nigerians had been

poorly handled, especially within the last decade.

“Tackling this will require commencing a security discourse and planning

away from a narrow focus on military responses, to a more collective and

participative conversation of the structure of the Nigerian state and

our security architecture. Our ACPN administration would without fail

prioritise this.”

“We would be responsive to current and immediate challenges by revising

the current containment measures to ensure efficiency, include effective

public communication on security issues without compromising genuine

national security concerns. We would also bring citizens in as

participants in their own security, through the establishment of local

peace committees as part of the national security architecture,” she

said.

The presidential candidate added, “Within days of being inaugurated into

office, our ACPN administration would move swiftly to launch a

coordinated response to all acts of violence in regions that are

vulnerable to attacks from armed groups and concurrently commence a

strong security sector reform for professionalism, accountability and