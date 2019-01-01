APC Gov Candidate Urges Kwarans to Make 2019 Year of ‘Total Liberation’

Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Kwara State, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, has urged the people of the state to make 2019 the year of “total liberation” of the state from “years of serial oppression”.

In his new year message released on Monday, Abdulrazaq said “2019 is the year that we must use our votes to rescue Kwara from the vice grip of a parasitic clique that treats our state as their private patrimony.”

He said: “Looking at the quality and quantum of human, natural, and financial resources with which the Almighty God has blessed us, Kwara State has no reason to be as poor and underdeveloped as it presently is.

“Across the three Senatorial Districts, our people have been forced to endure enormous infrastructure deficit and decay; it is a case of needless suffering in the midst of plenty.

“I believe the New Year 2019 is an appropriate time for us to say ‘Enough is Enough’ (O to gee) and put an end to such anomalies using the progressive platform of our great party, APC.

That, in a nutshell, is part of the reasons I am seeking your full support and looking forward to the privilege of serving you as the next Governor of our State.”

Noting that 2019 is the appointed year for the total liberation of Kwara State and the enthronement of participatory governance where the people and their government will plan, work and achieve the central goal of a better society together, Abdulrazaq said the people of the state must also join hands with President Muhammadu Buhari to eradicate corruption and all forms of political and economic enslavement from the society.

He urged the people to join hands for the success of APC at the forthcoming governorship election in the state by taking interest and actively participating in door-to-door mobilisation and sensitisation at various polling units.

“Let us use our votes to say ‘Enough is Enough’ (O to gee) to years of serial oppression, economic exploitation, arrogant discriminations, deceit, underdevelopment and state-sponsored repression.

“Let us all in unison lend our support and votes and say ‘Enough is Enough’ (O to gee) to every blot on the fortunes of our state so that a better Kwara can start on May 29, 2019.

“Let us cast our votes for APC in order to ensure vigorous and patriotic implementation of programmes that will uplift our standards of living regardless of where we live across the state.

“Let us join hands and be part of the impending important milestone in our corporate existence as a state.

“And I assure you that with effect from May 29, 2019, I will lead a government that will place people’s welfare above ‘private pockets’ and urgently address the numerous challenges that many Kwarans are currently enduring,” he said.

Abdulrazaq however urged people of the state to “resist every temptation posed by increasing provocations from the anti democratic forces by ensuring that our activities are within the confines of extant laws and electoral regulations throughout the season of elections.”