PDP Condemns Buhari’s Absence at Shagari’s Funeral

By Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned President Muhammadu Buhari’s absence at the burial of the former President of Nigeria, Alhaji Shehu Shagari, last Saturday.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement Monday said that Buhari’s absence at the funeral, particularly regarding Shagari’s status, as the first Executive President of the country, was unpardonable and a very wrong precedence in the country’s national protocol.

According to him, “The PDP notes that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo was also absent at President Shehu Shagari’s burial and that the Federal Government has taken no concrete step to give a state honour to this very patriotic Nigerian, other than a rather belated directive to fly our national flag at half mast for just three days and a dramatic visit to Sokoto by President Buhari.”

Ologbondiyan noted that this action by the Buhari Presidency had also sent a wrong signal to the international community on our national values and respect for the country’s patriots.

“Sadly, while our beloved President Shagari was at the National Hospital Abuja, passing through his last moments on this realm, President Buhari was busy at his campaign rally in Uyo, Akwa-Ibom State, boasting of how he, as military head of state, sacked the Second Republic, arrested and locked up President Shehu Shagari and his officials, in clear violation of our nation’s constitution,” Ologbondiyan alleged.