House Loses Lagos Lawmaker, Ayeola 

By Shola Oyeyipo in Abuja

House of Representatives’ member representing Ibeju-Lekki federal constituency of Lagos State on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Abayomi Abdul-Kabir Ayeola, is dead.

The Lagos lawmaker died yesterday at Saint Nicholas Hospital, Lagos Island, Lagos following a yet to be disclosed ailment.

The Media Aide to the Leader, House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, Mr. Olanrewaju Smart, confirmed the incident, adding that the House leader had visited the hospital.

A traditional title holder, Ayeola, was a professional teacher who taught in many schools both in Epe and Ibeju Lekki Local Government Areas before he voluntarily retired in 1993.

He was also appointed as Supervisor for Education and Social Services in the old Ibeju Lekki Local Government, the position he held until November 1993.

He later became the chairman, Lekki LGA in October 2003 and was later elected as the first Executive Chairman of Lekki Local Council Development Area (LCDA) under Alliance for Democracy (AD) in March, 2004.

He won the April 9, 2011 House of Representatives election for Ibeju Lekki federal constituency under the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN).

He was an active member of the green chamber of the National Assembly and prominent member of the Lagos State caucus in the House under the leadership, Hon. Gbajabiamila. He sponsored several bills and motions.