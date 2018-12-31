Femi-Pearse, Founder of Whispering Palms, Dies at 86 

Prof. Ayodeji Femi-Pearse, founder of popular scenic resort, Whispering Palms in Iworo, Badagry, is dead.

The late professor of medicine died at the weekend at the age of 86, following a brief illness.

During his lifetime, Femi-Pearse had an illustrious academic career as Provost, Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Acting Vice Chancellor, University of Lagos (UNILAG) and Pro- Chancellor, Lagos State University ( LASU), among others.

He retired into the hospitality industry to establish the famous seaside Whispering Palms leisure resort in 1991.

In a condolence message, LASU Vice Chancellor, Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun, commiserated with the family on the death of the former Chairman of the university’s governing council. “The painful death of Professor Femi-Pearse is not only a great loss to the academic community in Nigeria, but to the country as a whole.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over his death.

The president, in a condolence message issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, in Abuja yesterday, condoled with Ibilola, the widow of the departed, and the entire Femi-Pearce family, friends and relations.

He urged them to take solace in the fact that, their patriarch left his footprints on the sands of time, serving meritoriously at the General Hospital, Lagos, and Lagos University Hospital (LUTH), among others.