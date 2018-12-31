BEDC Makes Joyful Christmas Celebration for Communities in Ekiti, Ondo States

The 25th of December 2018 will be remembered by the ‘Eka Meta” communities of Ekiti state as BEDC Electricity Plc. restored supply to Erinijiyan, Ipoleloro, Ikogosi. The three communities are at the end of Ilawe/Aramoko feeder with very unreliable supply for several years.

However, the supply source of the community was changed whilst the feeder and entire network was rehabilitated and restored by 1.15pm on Xmas day. The feat was achieved in collaboration with Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) under the National Independent Power Project (NIPP).

Similarly, Ode-Aye community in Okitipupa local government area of Ondo South that has been without supply for close to seven years was restored on Xmas day by BEDC. This was after a massive reconstruction done jointly by NDPHC under the NIPP and BEDC.This represents the first phase of the Ondo south restoration, as Okitipupa will be in the next phase.

Following the restoration of power to Ode Aye town in Okitipupa Local Government area, after a long while, the traditional ruler of Ode Aye, Oba William Akinmusayo Akinlade, the Halu of Ode-Aye kingdom has commended the staff and management of BEDC for the restoration of electricity to the town.

Flanked by his subjects all in jubilant move after being reconnected, Oba Akinlade said: “We thank God after a long while light is now on. We thank BEDC. We thank the staff, management and everybody working in BEDC God will bless you all. You will not be put into darkness”.

On Monday, the management of BEDC led by the Chief State Head, Ondo/Ekiti state, Mrs. Kunbi Labiyi had charged the company’s field staff to leave no stone unturned in ensuring that Ode-Aye people enjoy electricity beginning from the 2018 Christmas celebration.

BEDC has announced its plan for the ancient town of Ode-Aye, one of the major communities that have suffered electricity deprivation in Southern senatorial district of Ondo state, with Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, issuing a stern directive through his Technical Committee on Power that everything must be done to end the unacceptable darkness that have enveloped the region in the past twelve years.

It will be recalled also that BEDC had recently during a meeting with the Ekiti state governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi assured that power would be restored to the tourism corridor of the state before end of December. Communities in the tourism hub which have been out of supply included; Ikogosi-Ekiti host of the Ikogosi Warm Spring Resort, Ipole-Iloro, base of Ariata Waterfalls and Erinijiyan Ekiti.

The Managing Director/CEO of BEDC, Mrs. Funke Osibodu had at a press briefing hinted that there was ongoing rehabilitation of Ikogosi/Erinijiyan/Ipole-Iloro on Aramoko 33kv feeder, adding that communities in these areas should have more stable power soon.

BEDC is presently partnering with Ekiti State Government (EKSG) on an arrangement for a more improved power supply to enable it power its streetlights for about 10hours a day as against the present situation where streetlights were powered for about three hours daily.