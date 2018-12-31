Atiku Mandate Group Carpets Miyetti Allah for Backing Buhari

By Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The alleged endorsement of President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election bid by Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACABAN) has drawn the ire of Atiku Mandate Group, which said “the body is certainly one of the most destabilising groups that has wreaked havoc on Nigerians and looking more like an endorsement by Boko Haram.”

Atiku Mandate Group in a statement in Abuja by its Director of Media and Publicity, Sunny Areh, said it was an endorsement of failure to protect lives and property and a confirmation that there has been a covert and existing relationship between Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association and its life patron, the president.

“It is strange but we are not surprised because being life patron of Miyetti Allah, he has guaranteed the group the forceful land seizures from citizens across the country for their cattle colonies. The endorsement is a reciprocity of being the protector-in-chief of its atrocities,” Areh said.

Continuing, he said “It is laughable that an association that acknowledges mass murders by its members is pledging to collaborate with security agencies to fish out bad eggs within its fold, when it has always been known that the group enjoys state protection.

“Nigerians should be on the alert on the group’s claims of its plan to mobilise 20 million votes for Buhari as there may be underhand strategies to use cattle grazing routes to ‘caravan’ aliens into the country and also engage in cross border voting,” he warned.

While urging all commu-nities across the country that have suffered devastating killings by herdsmen to reject President Buhari at the polls for his deliberate failure to protect their lives and property, Areh said

all men and women of goodwill should ensure the emergence of Atiku Abubakar as the next president who will bring succour to all citizens and get Nigeria working

again.