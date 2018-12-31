Again, Seven Killed as Gunmen Attack Plateau Communities

By Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

No fewer than seven persons were killed Sunday night in Dorong and Nding communities in Barkin Ladi Local Government of Plateau State as gunmen attacked the communities.

Five of the victims, who were returning home after a picnic organised by a Christian youth fellowship in Jos, were said to have been gunned down by the assailants who had laid ambush close to Nding community bridge, while the other two victims died when the gunmen suspected to be Fulani herders invaded Dorong community.

The names of the victims of the attack in Nding community could not be immediately ascertained, but a resident of the community, Mr Solomon Dalyop, who confirmed the killings, gave the names of the other two as Miss Janet Markus and Mr Dung Pam respectively

Dalyop said on phone that: “I’m at the scene of the incident as I talk with you. At about 6:20 pm on Sunday, COCIN Youth Fellowship of Gassa and Nding communities of Barkin Ladi LGA were ambushed at Nding community bridge when they were heading back home from celebrating Christmas at Wildlife Park in Jos, Plateau State capital.

“The attack claimed at least five lives while the injured ones have been rushed to the hospital.

“Also on Sunday evening, armed Fulani herdsmen invaded Dorong community and killed Miss Janet Markus and Dung Pam.

“With the fresh killings that have been sustained in the past few days, we are beginning to agree with the rumour we heard that some armed Fulani have been moved to the communities to disrupt the peace in certain communities in the state during the Christmas and New Year festival and ensure that the killings continue so that there will be no election in Berom land because of insecurity.

“We call on government and the security agents to act swiftly and safe the people from the situation and also ensure that those behind the fresh hostilities against the people do not succeed in their evil agenda.”

Confirming the killings, state Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), Mr Terna Tyopev said: “On the 30/12/2018 at about 1815hrs, the Plateau State Police Command, Jos received a distress call from Samson Bitrus of Gwom Nding Village that on the same date at about 1800hrs some unknown gunmen attacked a Peugeot 504 Station Wagon on the way to Nding Village.”

He said the Commissioner of Police, Plateau State Command, Mr Austin I Agbonlahor, having received the information immediately assembled a team that raced to the scene of crime but the attackers had left the scene of crime.

He added: “On the scene of crime, three persons were seen motionless and they were immediately taken to the Barkin Ladi General Hospital where they were confirmed dead by the doctor on duty. Three injured persons were also taken to the hospital.

“Out of the three persons that were injured one of them died while receiving treatment. The remaining two persons in the hospital are responding to treatment.

“Citizens are advised to go about their lawful businesses and volunteer information that could lead to the timely arrest of the perpetrators of this dastardly act to face the full weight of the law.”