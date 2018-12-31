9mobile Promises Exciting 2019

By Emma Okonji

9mobile has expressed gratitude to its customers and all Nigerians for their steadfast support and loyalty in 2018, and assured them of continuous delivery of excellent services in the coming year.

The Acting Managing Director at 9mobile, Stephane Beuvelet, in an end-of-year message, said the management was deeply grateful to customers and other stakeholders for their unwavering support and confidence in the telco amidst the operating challenges in the outgoing year.

He said the successful recapitalisation of the company which outcome includes a seamless change in shareholding structure and the inauguration of a new board and management, was dedicated to the customers, employees and other stakeholders for believing in the 9mobile brand.

“In the spirit of the season, I will like to take a moment to express our deepest gratitude to you all our stakeholders, for keeping faith with us in the globally challenging and a uniquely blustery year.

“We have come this far only because we had you standing strong with us every bit of the way; and it is not just this year, but indeed, since our inception,” he said.

Beuvelet, added that 9mobile management sincerely appreciates both the commitment of its internal stakeholders and encouragement from external stakeholders.

“Our key stakeholders in one way or the other provided the critical lifeline that we needed to thrive. Most importantly, as our valued customers, you stayed with us, demonstrating unalloyed loyalty and confidence in 9mobile. As a result, today, we are here standing, and we are grateful”, he asserted.

The Acting MD said, in furtherance of its commitment to delivering superior customer experience, 9mobile is set to break many new grounds in 2019 by kick-starting a new strategic direction with bold initiatives that guarantee optimum value to customers.

“From an aggressive enhancement of network capacity and innovative features to boost HD voice and video/data services, LTE network coverage expansion to 15 new cities, more innovative data offerings including triple play and streaming service, to digital services that support your everyday needs such as our 9Pay payment service, we are set to break fallow grounds in emerging areas like Internet of Things (IoT) and Machine Learning capabilities to drive superior customer experience,” Beuvelet said.

He assured further that 9mobile would continue, “to expand our 3G and 4G networks to bridge mobile broadband service gap, deliver cloud-enabled services to support SMEs and financial inclusion capabilities, and deploy an array of innovative brand loyalty reward programmes.”