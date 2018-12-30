Isale Eko Marks Cultural Day Sunday

The Isale Eko Descendants’ Union of Lagos Island will today mark first Isale Eko Day, a cultural festival to foster unity among its indigenes.

In a statement by Chairman of its Planning Committee, Mr. Yomi Tokosi and Secretary, Mr. Wale Irokosu, the union said the cultural day “is an event aimed at promoting the unity of indigenes, friends and well wishers of Isale Eko.

The statement said the festival would include a Walk-about of Isale Eko, particularly selected heritage sites including palaces, religious places and different quarters 2-3 hours from 8 a.m.

The statement added that the walk-about of the heritage places “will be followed with a celebration at the Lagos City Hall, along the Catholic Mission Street, Lagos, at 4-10 p.m.

“Isale Eko, which translates, literally, to “Downtown Lagos” or metaphorically, to the origin of Lagos’ or ‘Heart of Lagos’, is the core of Lagos Island. It is the very heartland of the Island as it is home to its traditional institutions and the most inhabited area of the island till date.

“Settlement on the island started from here and it is the traditional home of Lagosians.

According to the Isale Eko Descendants’ Union, an apolitical socio-cultural organization, founded for the promotion of education, heritage and oneness, the greatness of Isale Eko, its history, culture and diversity is worthy of annual celebration and this informs the annual event.