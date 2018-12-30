In the Spirit of Fair Play

The Akwa Ibom State Government, after initially refusing to allow the All Progressives Congress (APC) use the stadium for its presidential rally, finally acceded to the request. That is a quintessential spirit of fair play especially at a time everyone seeks free, fair and credible election in 2019.

There is no debating the fact that one of the preconditions to a free, fair and credible election anywhere in the world is the attitude of the actors before, during and after the elections, such that shows sanity, maturity and a willing spirit to play fair.

Whilst the initial refusal of the government could be properly located within the context of its recent harassment, believed to have been orchestrated by the federal government, the decision to see things differently and be the better player counts positively and hugely so in favour of the government and its governor, Udom Emmanuel. That is the spirit of fair play and it is the way everyone should go in 2019.