Group Mobilises Youth for National Development

Olaseni Durojaiye

An independent advocacy group, Build the Future has identified young Nigerians as the country’s most prized assets even as it noted that one of its core objectives is to harness the potential of Nigerian’s young people towards the sustainable growth and development of the country.

In a statement made available to THISDAY and signed by the convener of the group, Mr. Ade Thomas, the group noted that, Mary K. Ash once said, in life there are three kinds of people, those who make things happen, those that watch things happen and those who wonder what happened adding that Build THE Future belongs in the category of those who make things happen.

“The greatest asset of our nation is her young people and the power in their hands, Build the Future also knows that empowering the youth is one of the greatest tools in building the future of the nation.

“The vision of Build the Future is to be the voice that advocates for the progress, empowerment and development of Nigeria through her most priced asset which is her young people. He added that Build the Future also has the mission to contribute towards Nigeria’s sustainable and incremental growth through responsible citizenship and a participatory democracy.”

Speaking further, he added that “One by one we can make our efforts count for something good for our nation, join us and let’s build together. For more information about the BUILD THE FUTURE and how to be part of Build The Future, log on towww.buildthefuture.ng/joinus,” he stated.