Shagari : Saraki Leads Senate Delegation to Sokoto Monday

Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, will on Monday lead a high powered Senate delegation to Sokoto to condole with the family of late former Nigerian President Shehu Shagari, the government and people of Sokoto State, on the demise of the first elected President of Nigeria, who died on Friday.

Saraki’s Media Adviser, Yusuph Olaniyonu, in a statement on Saturday said, “The Senate President will be at the head of a delegation that will visit Sokoto not only to commiserate with the family of the late nationalist but with the people of Sokoto State and the entire country because late Alhaji Shagari represented so many good pages in the history book of our dear country.

According to him, the Senate President saw the death of the nationalist and the last of the Nigerian titans who directed the affairs of the country in its teething days in the First and Second Republics as a national loss.

“At the most critical times in the life of the nation, Alhaji Shagari was there as part of the group directing the affairs. He was part of the people who won independence from the colonialists, proved that Nigerians could direct the affairs of their country, saved Nigeria from disintegration when the unity of the country was threatened and was the pioneer elected President of Nigeria when the nation first experimented with the presidential system of government.

“Even in his retirement from politics, he silently worked for the unity and progress of Nigeria. Alhaji Shagari was a genuine democrat. He had been a stabilising factor in Nigeria. He deserves a special honour from all Nigerians. Both the Federal and Sokoto State Governments should name befitting monuments in his honour”, Saraki further said.