Omnicom Solutions Celebrates Decade 

Omnicom Solutions Limited, last weekend, celebrated 10 years of exceptional service delivery which started as a telecom service provider in 2008 in the Lanre Olaniyan, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO’s) modest apartment in Lagos. All he had was borrowed equipment with big dreams that many described as crazy.

However, 10 years down the line, that little crazy idea has become one of the biggest players in Nigeria’s telecom industry providing jobs for close to 500 persons. It was a night of glitz, glamour, music, comedy, good food and wine on Friday, December 7, 2018 at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

In his welcome address, the CEO of Omnicom Solutions, Lanre Olaniyan attributed all the Omnicom successes to God and his team of partners and staff.

He recalled how banks turned him down and it seemed all forces worked against his dream in the beginning. “When we started, we were one of the first local companies to offer the primary business we offer today, and it was difficult convincing the clients about our competences. It took us putting everything we’ve got to get here and I am particularly happy because getting here means we can go beyond here,” he said.

Several other awards were given out, an array of stand-up comedians was also on hand to spice up the event, while the DJ reeled out the best of Nigerian hits to the delight of the guests.

Speaking to the media at the event, Olaniyan admitted that the Nigerian economy was indeed tough for entrepreneurs with paucity of funds, scarcity of skilled personnel were some of the challenges the company faced.

From a man who has seen many ideas fail before they were born, there had to be a word for whoever emerges as the next president of Nigeria in the 2019 elections. Speaking on what Omnicom has become known for, Olaniyan said, “Ours is specialised services for the operators and vendors. So, we don’t work with everybody, but we work in the background to make sure that your network works.