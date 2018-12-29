Nigeria Needs Economic Re-engineering, Says Obi 

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Peter Obi, has said that what Nigeria needed now was a team with a firm understanding of global economic realities to plan the re-engineering of the country along those realities.

Obi, who was speaking yesterday at Isuofia in the House of Chief Ozomma Uba during the stakeholders meeting of Aguata people, assured that Atiku/Obi candidacy had the requisite knowledge to turn the economy around, create jobs and tackle unemployment, which, according to him, was the root of many crimes in the country.

Speaking during the event, the Managing Director of Pokobros Nig Ltd and a renowned industrialist, Chief Paul Okonkwo, said that the election of Atiku and Obi would mark the beginning of Nigeria’s economic rebirth, going by their antecedent of wealth creation and sound management of resources.

Recalling Obi’s tenure as the governor of Anambra State, Chief Okonkwo said: “Obi’s era marked the awakening of industrialisation in the state. As an industrialist, we interacted with him on regular basis, he understood what the sector needed and gave it 100 per cent support. We are optimistic that he will do more for Nigeria if he eventually becomes the Vice President.”

Other prominent stakeholders from Aguata who were present include Chief Godwin Okafor, the MD of Winco Foam; Chief Uche Obiakor, Chief Patrick Ifionu; Chief Emma Nwafor, among others.