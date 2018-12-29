In Praise of Charles Dokubo

Charles Quaker Dokubo was born in Abonnema, Akuku Toru local government of Rivers State on the 23rd March 1952. His primary and secondary school education were in Abonnema. He proceeded to the United Kingdom, where he did his ‘A’ levels at Huddersfield Technical College in West Yorkshire. Dokubo obtained his BA in History and Politics at University of Teesside, Middlesbrough.

On March 2018 Professor Charles Dokubo was appointed Special Adviser and Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Prof Dokubo has good knowledge of the problems of Niger Delta people and how to solve them so as to create an enduring peaceful coexistence in the region for business to thrive. Dokubo summoned meetings of Niger Delta stakeholders made of ex-agitators and leaders of the region where the issues at stake were discussed.

Besides deploring over1800 delegates to 145 institutions across the globe for various educational programmes by the offshore education unit of the amnesty office, over 200 students spread across 66 institutions in 20 countries are currently studying various courses. Some of the offshore graduates attained first class.

The new vista in the management of the amnesty programme includes education, vocational post training engagement and job placement initiatives as well as sustainable plans.

The amnesty boss deserves to be commended for ensuring that the onshore education unit of the amnesty office attends promptly to the welfare of students pursuing degree programmes in Nigerian institutions. It would be recalled that on assumption of duty, Prof. Dokubo had tasked the onshore education unit to develop a sustainable plan for the next two years.

Dokubo’s managerial ability has led to finishing touches for the five vocational training centers across the Niger Delta region to come on stream. They include the maritime vocational training centre at Oboloma, Rivers State; basic skills vocational training centre in Boro town, Kaiama, Bayelsa State; power and energy vocational training centre in Bomadi, Delta State, oil and gas vocational training centre, Agadagba-obon, Ondo State and Gelegele in Edo State. The projects cut across ethnicity. With Dokubo in charge I affirm that President Buhari will be voted massively.

Evidence abounds that after a few months in office as special adviser to the president on Niger Delta and coordinator of the Presidential amnesty programme, Prof Charles Dokubo has not only repositioned the agency, but has brought life, peace, succour and economic development to Niger Delta region.

Taremi Zuokumor, emomotimi7@gmail.com