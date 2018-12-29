Buhari Orders Flags to Fly at Half-mast for 3 Days in Honour of Shagari

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari Saturday night in Abuja ordered that flags should fly at half-mast in military and para-military formations in honour of the late former President Shehu Shagari.

Shagari, Nigeria’s first executive president, passed on in Abuja on December 28 at the age of 93.

A statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, said Buhari ordered that the flags be flown at half-mast for three days in both the formations and public buildings, beginning from Sunday, December 30, 2018.

Adesina who quoted Buhari copiously, said the president in a statement he personally signed, further poured encomiums on the deceased, describing him, among others, as the last link with the government of Nigeria’s founding fathers.

The president was quoted as saying, “The late President represented almost the last link with the government of our Founding Fathers under Alhaji Abubakar Tafawa Balewa. He was also the first elected President of Nigeria.

“The late Alhaji Shagari was a man of many parts: teacher, local authority administrator, politician, minister, and finally President. He served his country with dedication and moderation.

“Over the years, through interaction at the Council of State, he and I came to understand and appreciate each other, whatever the differences we may have had in the past.

“On behalf of the Federal Government, myself and family, I send my condolences to the people of Nigeria, particularly to the late President’s family and the Government and people of Sokoto State. May his soul rest in peace.”