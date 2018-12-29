2face, Ay, Tiwa Savage, Others Bond with Neighbours at Haven Homes Christmas Party

Richmond Gate Estate by Haven Homes in Lekki is rightfully best described as the ‘Beverley Hills’ in Lagos. Neighbours at the estate in Lekki, built by a Nigerian leading Lifestyle connoisseur, Haven Homes, held their Estate Christmas party in Lagos recently.

The annual event was organised by the estate’s residents to promote friendship amongst residents. The chairman of the Residents Association, Mr. Afolabi Oke explained to our reporters that in an estate where many residents are top celebrities and VIPs who have excelled in renowned fields, it was important to create a night of music, jokes and entertainment to crown the year. The grand event was anchored by MC Pencil and performances were led by celebrity co-residents like 2face, Ay Comedian, Dr Sid, Tiwa Savage, Banky W among others.

Tiwa Savage had thrilled her neighbors’ kids at the children’s party held earlier on in the day.

Speaking at the event, Managing Director Haven Homes, Tayo Sonuga, disclosed that the company’s goal was to create a luxurious, peaceful and safe environment where celebs, VIPs, expatriates and other influential members of the society could live peacefully and cohabit peaceably with their neighbors. That is what we have currently at Richmond Gate Estate. He also added that, “our estates are designed to give comfort that is devoid of status but is also very affordable by all who desire the serene atmosphere all round.” Sonuga further revealed that Haven Homes was the developer that pioneered the spectacular contemporary designs that have now dotted the capital’s landscape. ‘We specialise in creating homes that model after the rich, luxurious, western aristocratic homes previously only seen in movies, very obvious reason why our celebrities are at home here with Haven Homes’ Sonuga said.

Ayo Makun, aka Ay comedian, who recently moved into his second home he bought within Richmond Gate Estate noted that his heart knows no bound sitting and chatting with his neighbours in an environment that was homely without rattling and bustling after working hard all day. He enjoined more Nigerians to come join the train as they were building an inclusive environment that will impact individual and contribute to economic and social development. 2Face, aka 2Baba was also present with his lovely wife, Annie. 2Face couldn’t find words to describe his peace and joy for having found such a tranquil and friendly estate to live with his family.

Banky W confirmed he had joined the growing list of celebrities finding haven at Richmond Gate Estate and he also used the occasion to enjoin the residents of the need to come out and vote with their consciences at the forthcoming general elections in 2019. Haven Homes is the Real Estate subsidiary of Haven Global Resources Ltd, a firm registered as a limited liability company in Nigeria and have been building affordable luxury residential homes since 2006 and have since won multiple awards.