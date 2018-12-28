Union Bank Partners Connect Nigeria to Reward 100 Nigerian SMEs

Union Bank Nigeria Plc has entered into a partnership with Connect Nigeria to reward 100 Nigerian small and medium-scale enterprises (SMEs) in the Top 100 Emerging SMEs awards ceremony held in Lagos, recently.

The award ceremony is an initiative of Connect Nigeria and was sponsored by Union Bank. It was organised to challenge, encourage and recognise Nigerian SME businesses.

A statement said the campaign for the awards kicked-off in February 2018 with a call for nominations of emerging SMEs that have distinguished themselves in providing excellent products and services for due recognition, honour and celebration.

Union Bank said it recognised the 100 emerging businesses as part of its yearlong celebration of 100 years of operation from a record total of 13,470 nominations in 25 broad categories.

The Head, Corporate Communications and Marketing, Union Bank, Ogochukwu Ekeide, commended the recipients for their hard work and dedication and expressed the bank’s willingness to partner, support and reward SMEs.

On his part, the Managing Director, Connect Nigeria, Emeka Okafor, said businesses in Nigeria were beginning to understand the dynamics of doing business in a global economy and putting systems and structures in place, to be able to compete globally.

Okafor, who was represented by the Head, Business Development, Connect Nigeria, Uzo Anekwe, said Connect Nigeria was committed to investing in SMEs because they would be the future of Nigeria.

He said, “100 free tables will be given to all the winners of this year’s event, to showcase and exhibit their products and services at Africa’s largest SME event in April 2019.

“All winners will enjoy free one-year membership on the Club-connect Platform with all the benefits that come with it.