Police Investigate Five Suspects over Murder of Former CDS, Badeh

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The police Thursday said investigation of five suspects arrested over the murder of former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Air Chief Marshall Alex Badeh, is still ongoing, and that the parade of the suspects would take place once investigation is concluded.

Badeh was killed by gunmen on December 18, 2018, along Abuja-Keffi road while returning from his farm in Nasarawa State.

The police had earlier scheduled December 27, 2018, for the parade of two principal suspects along with three others but had to suspend the idea in order not to jeopardise investigation, adding that other suspects are still at large.

“On the directive of the Inspector General of Police (IG), Ibrahim Idris, the Joint Police Investigation Team (IG Intelligence Response Team and the Special Tactical Squad) mandated to within the shortest possible time arrest all those responsible for the killing of Badeh, two principal suspects who participated in the killing and three others are now in police custody undergoing investigation.

“The investigation into the killing of the former Chief of Defence Staff is being intensified to arrest other suspects still at large.

“The parade of the two principal suspects and the three other gang members now in Police custody will not come up today (yesterday) so as not to jeopardise the on-going investigation,” a statement by the spokesman of the Force, DCP Jimoh Moshood, said.

The statement noted that the Nigeria Police would not relent nor leave any stone unturned in getting to the root of the killing and bring all perpetrators to justice