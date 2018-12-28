Military Launches Three-pronged Attacks on Terrorists

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

Following a terrorist attack on the 7 Brigade of the Joint Multinational Task Force (MNJTF) in Baga, Borno State, culminating in the death of a naval personnel Wednesday night, the Nigerian Army and Navy reportedly engaged insurgents in a fire-fight, which raged all-night.

The Nigerian Navy has a naval base in Baga.

This is coming as the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said it would deploy jet fighters in Zamfara State in a bid to contain spiralling banditry in the state.

The terrorists attacked the headquarters of MNJTF at about 7p.m. prompting a counter attack from the two services.

The battle lasted far into the night while reinforcements came from Sector 3 Command of Operation Lafiya Dole.

The Nigerian Air Force later mobilised and neutralised the insurgents, who fled the battlefield.

An update on the confrontation issued by the Army Headquarters said a “search and rescue team has been constituted”.

“Unfortunately, a naval personnel was killed in action. So far, no further details of casualties yet as efforts are on going to clear the terrorists hiding in Baga and environs.

“We enjoin all to remain calm as the troops conduct clearance and mop up operations. We implore members of the general public to disregard any contrary information circulating on the attack.

“We will keep you posted with development on the pursuit and mop up operations,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, said NAF had concluded plans to deploy jet fighters and other air assets in order to contain banditry in the North-west.

Speaking during a tour of North-west states of Zamfara and Sokoto, he said the Air Force would be conducting air operations from the Sultan Abubakar III Airport in Sokoto.

He was also conducted on an inspection tour of facilities at Sultan Abubakar III Airport, by the Air Officer Commanding Tactical Air Command, AVM Oladayo Amao, preparatory to the massive deployment of NAF aircraft to further boost air operations in the North-west.