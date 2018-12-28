APM, a Child of Necessity, Says Amosun

Femi Ogbonnikan in Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, has said the defection of his close allies from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) was borne out of the denial of his loyalists.

Speaking at the Ake Palace in Abeokuta, state capital, where he had consulted with the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Aremu Adedotun Gbadebo, and other traditional rulers from Ogun Central over his senatorial ambition, Amosun declared that the injustice meted out to his loyalists forced them to take refuge in the APM.

According to him, “I am a member of the APC, but clearly like I have told you, our people (close allies) complained that they have not been fair to them. There is a form of injustice that was meted out to them which you are all aware of. For me, this is not what we have prayed for. If anybody has told me that this is how it was going to be, I wouldn’t have agreed.

“But clearly, as a human being, God will show us way at any time, but we will not tell people who have been hurt not to ventilate their anger. But in the final analysis, this is for the good of APC. And I can say this anywhere, because if we had not allowed them to go, they would have decided to vote for another person and we would not even be in control.

“But now we know that they are child of necessity. They are in APC and everybody knows that. I am happy they have adopted President Muhammadu Buhari and they have adopted me as well which is good news.”

Besides, the governor clarified the position of the APM candidates, saying they are still members of the APC.

“Clearly, we are in APC. And you know it is frustration that made them to dissolve into APM and we don’t want them to go and vote for another person who is against the interest of what APC stands for and what President Buhari stands for.

“It is a win-win scenario. Now, we would ensure that President Buhari still wins, and in Ogun State, APC will still win directly or indirectly. And you should understand what I mean. So, clearly we still have APC.

“By God’s grace, President Buhari will win the election for the second time and that is why as an Ogun State indigene and governor, I want the state to be part of that history,” said Amosun.