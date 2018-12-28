Amosun: Buhari Will Record Highest Vote Ever in Ogun

Femi Ogbonnikan in Abeokuta

The Governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, flagged-off his campaign for the Ogun Central Senatorial District with a promise to create a synergy between the state and federal government to further accelerate development of the senatorial district.

The occasion which was witnessed by a mammoth crowd including representatives of interest groups was the first campaign effort of the All Progressives Congress (APC) which has been afflicted by crisis since the conduct of the party primaries in the state in October.

Senator Amosun also used the flag-off to campaign for the second term of President MuhammaduBuhari who he said was poised to reposition Nigeria for greatness. He said President Buhari has pursued the war against corruption and emphasised infrastructure development which he said is the bedrock of every economic development.

“From 2015, President Buhari has focused on delivering on his three major campaign promises: Security; Curbing Corruption; and the Economy. President Buhari has systematically plugged leakages through which enemies of our country siphoned our resources. We all know that there are many who are ‘uncomfortable’ with the current environment as it is no longer ‘business as usual’. But I attest to the fact that we in Ogun State stand for what is right, for collective prosperity, for the good of all, and this is why you have supported me and President Buhari in the past seven and a half and three and a half years respectively.”

Governor Amosun who warned against attempts by some forces outside the state to hijack the government of the state for selfish ends spoke about his achievements as governor which he said spurred him to seek to represent the senatorial district in the upper federal legislative chamber.

“All sectors of our state’s economy have received tremendous boosts. Many more of our children are in school and can compete favourably with their counterparts anywhere in the world. Our people are healthier and have far better access to basic healthcare. We now have physical and social infrastructure that support businesses to thrive and attract new businesses.

“There are signs of development and growth in all parts of our dear state. It is on record that Ogun State alone attracted 75% share of the total Foreign Direct and Local investments in Nigeria in last year (2017). Our investment portfolio as a state includes over 140 new industries, some of which have individually invested between $200million (over N7 Billion) and in excess of $2billion(N70 Billion).

“For example, we inaugurated a $250million International Breweries Plant in August 2018. This plant is the largest investment of the ABInBev Group in Africa, outside of South Africa. The investments and businesses birthing in the state ensures that more of our people are employed; poverty is being greatly alleviated and we have improved food security.

“As we speak, one of Nigeria’s foremost financial institutions, Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) is constructing a 12-storey office complex, which will serve as its new hub. Upon completion, this facility will support up to 6,000 staff, majority will be white-collar workers, boosting the State’s middle income population with greater disposable income. In addition, both First Bank and Access Bank are in the process of establishing hubs of similar scale. Today, time and space will not permit me to begin to recount all that we have achieved with your cooperation and support.

“However, I am sure that the reports from a number of organisations including the World Bank and other development agencies, and particularly from you, our people who have continuously demonstrated love, support and commitment, all speak directly to the successes we have achieved across board in our state”.

The campaign also featured representatives of groups like market women, traders, musicians, butchers, motor transport associations, farmers, civil servants and teachers gave goodwill messages at the event, pledging their support for Governor Amosun and President Buhari.