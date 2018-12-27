Zamfara Killings Must Stop, FG Warns Bandits

Aisha Yesufu attacks Buhari over killings

The federal government has stated that the persistent attacks on residents of Zamfara State by bandits will affect food security in the country and warned the attackers to desist from the act.

The Minister of Interior, Lt.General Abdulrahman Dambazau (rtd), raised the alarm Wednesday in Gusau during an on-the-spot assessment of the activities of the bandits in the state.

He said: “Since those affected by the killings are largely the agrarian rural dwellers, the activities of the bandits will have a serious impact on agriculture and food security.

“This is a final warning; the bandits must stop these acts forthwith because the federal government has devised more stringent ways to deal with them.

“I want to assure them that they cannot withstand the consequences.’’

He said stakeholders in the security sector in the state would meet to fine-tune the new measures that would be used in tackling the threat posed by the bandits.

The minister, however, advised the hoodlums to immediately surrender and embrace peace.

He expressed President Muhammadu Buhari’s condolences to the people of the state over the attacks.

Foremost activist and co-founder of the Bring Back Our Girls Movement, Aisha Yesufu has taken a swipe at President Buhari over his handling of the recent spate of killings in Zamfara Sate.

Aisha in a minute and 43 seconds video recording accused the president of playing the ostrich and doing too little to curtail the senseless killings going on in some parts of the country.

Questioning the rationale for replacing President Goodluck Jonathan with the incumbent, the fiery activist said the same missteps of the immediate past President were being replicated by the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration.

She said: “President Buhari, what kind of a leader are you, what kind of an insensitive leader are you? People are dying in Zamfara and it seems you don’t care. You are supposed to be the Commander-in-Chief, the President of this country. Everything about security is centrally in your hands and yet, you are doing nothing.”

She noted that rather demonstrate sufficient commitment to the protection of lives, the president has been fixated on his re-election bid; a development she described as unfortunate.

“Your election is what matters to you; re-election is what your business is. The fact that Zamfara has turned to a place where state burial is being done almost everyday means nothing to you. “

“Why then did we vote out the last administration of President Jonathan? Was it not about the same insecurity? Was it not because of their insensitivity to the security challenges in the land? Then you came on and you are doing the same thing,” she added.

The activist said at 76, the first citizen ought to realise that material things should no longer be the focus of his interest, saying, “At your age, your 76 years of age, you still don’t know that this world mean nothing.

“Nigeria gave you everything but you have denied the people of Nigeria all the things that make you what you are today.

“If the insecurity we have today was during your time and the people who were leaders did nothing, I don’t think you will be here today as a president.”

While calling for a new approach in the fight against insurgency, Aisha said president’s “lack of competence,” is killing a country that gave him a lot in life. Zamfara which has witnessed spates of killings in recent times was on Monday in the news yet again as scores of lives were reportedly lost to the activities of some yet to be identified gunmen.