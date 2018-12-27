Olopade Predicts Doom for Domestic Football

SUPER 8 PLAYOFF

As the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) continues to maintain its stands over the proposed Super 8 playoff and a scheduled date for the commencement t of the next football season, former Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria National League (NNL), Bukola Olopade, has insisted having the playoff to produce four teams that will join the professional league rank NPFL is not the solution to the current challenges facing domestic football scene.

The former commissioner for sports in Ogun State, yesterday warned that the League Management Company (LMC) and Nigeria Professional Football League Club Owners should accept the initial proposal that promotes all the teams to join the 20 existing clubs in the top division to save the impending logjam.

Olopade who noted that NPFL management has breached an article in LMC statute by agreeing to prosecute the 2018/19 NPFL season with 24 teams whereas it was clearly stated in the LMC statute that only 20 clubs should participate in the NPFL league.

“The organisers, NPFL must also relegate four teams if they are to accommodate four NPFL in the 2018/19,” he argued.

He said further that “NNL equally has the right to reject demotion of eight teams at the end of the season if four NNL teams were promoted to the elite league from the beginning of the season,” he pointed out.

He insisted that if the Super 8 is played, the management of the leagues are merely postponing the doomsday in Nigeria football because the problem is not over yet.

“NPFL must also relegate four teams because at the end of the season eight clubs will be relegated to the NNL and at that time, NNL also has the right to reject and say they cannot accommodate eight clubs when they promoted four clubs.

“So, even if we solve this problem now by playing the Super 8, we are only postponing doomsday in Nigeria league because the problem will still face us at the end of the season.

“They said that the rule says four teams should be promoted from the NNL to the NPFL. But they have already breached an article in LMC statute which states that only twenty teams should prosecute the NPFL. Therefore, it is wrong for them not to relegate four clubs but wants four clubs to join them from the NNL to make the number of the clubs 24.”

Olopade in the heat of the crisis resigned as the CEO of the NNL citing breach of the agreement between the NFF and NNL.

NFF had in Asaba agreed to promote eight NNL clubs to the elite league which has made all the eight clubs released some of their players to recruit better legs in preparation ahead of the 2018/19 NPFL season.