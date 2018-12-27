Michael Essien Wants Victor Moses out of Chelsea

WINTER TRANSFER WATCH

Duro Ikhazuagbe with agency report

Super Eagles forward, Victor Moses, who has experienced a nightmarish season at Stamford Bridge this term has been advised to utilize the January transfer window to get another club where he will get regular play-time.

The Nigerian player has made only two appearances in the English Premier League for Chelsea this season.

But former Ghanaian midfielder, Michael Essien, who spent considerable time at Chelsea believes that Moses should leave Chelsea during the January 2019 transfer window.

“When you’re not playing you get frustrated and you want to look elsewhere,” the former Chelsea star observed.

He said the decision to stay or move rests with Moses who is determined to rescue his career from Chelsea Coach, Maurizio Sarri.

“It’s up to them really but they have to keep working and then everyone gets their chance,” he noted.

Moses, English midfielder Danny Drinkwater and Denmark international Andreas Christensen have struggled for game-time under the Italian tactician this season.

This contrary to the good fortune Moses enjoyed under former Manager Antonio Conte when he played almost all competitions for the Blues.

Moses has been linked with English clubs Crystal Palace, West Ham United as well as Wolverhampton Wanderers but financial terms appearing to be standing between the player and switching from Stamford Bridge.

”Every player wants to play. Chelsea isn’t an easy place to come and the competition is very fierce.

”At the end of the day, all the players work but it’s the manager who will pick who he wants to play,” Essien told UK’s Express.

Drinkwater is believed to be on the radar of English outfit Fulham, while Christensen has been linked with Spanish champions FC Barcelona.

Similarly, Victor Moses’ teammate at the Super Eagles, Odion Ighalo, is also set to leave China after his Changchun Yatai club was relegated to the lower division of the Chinese Super League.

The 29-year-old Ighalo scored 21 goals in 28 games this past season in China, but it wasn’t enough to save Yatai from dropping from the topflight.

“Playing in the second division is not in my plans, so I need to weigh my options well,” he told BBC Sport recently.

Although the former Watford front man is speculated to be making moves to return to England, no club has line up an official offer yet.

“I don’t know yet about my future. I cannot make a hasty decision so I’ll use the next few weeks to decide.

“I have been getting direct calls from different agents and clubs, but now enjoying my Christmas break with the family and it is the job of my agent to speak to them.”

What is topmost in the mind of Ighalo is to get a club where he will be playing regularly ahead of the AFCON 2019 that Nigeria has already book a ticket.