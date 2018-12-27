CAN Tasks el-Rufai to Find Killers of Agom Adara, Others

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has taken to task the Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir el-Rufai, asking him to find and apprehend those who killed prominent people and other citizens of the state.

The body also lamented that it has become very difficult to determine what constitutes hate speech, decrying the alleged attempt by the Kaduna State Government to arraign Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Dr. Paul Enenche, in court over alleged hate speech.

In a statement signed by Mr. Adebayo Oladeji, Special Assistant (Media & Communications) to CAN President, Dr. Samson Olasupo Ayokunle, the Christian body said its attention was “drawn to a threat issued by el-Rufai” and published in some online news media “over his determination to get the Founder/Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Dr. Paul Enenche, arraigned over a hate speech” allegation.

CAN noted that Enenche’s alleged ‘hate speech’ was suspected to have escalated the killings that rocked Kasuwan Magani area of Kaduna State on October 18, 2018, followed by the assassination of the Agom Adara, Dr. Maiwada Raphael Galadima, on October 26, 2018.