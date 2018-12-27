APC Confirms South-south Presidential Campaign

Okon Bassey in Uyo

The All Progressives Congress (APC)Wednesday confirmed that the presidential campaign of the party in the South-south zone will kick off in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital, tomorrow.

The Chairman of the central planning committee of the President Muhammadu Buhari campaign team in the state, Obong Umana Okon Umana, who made the confirmation at press briefing, said APC is now the new political religion of the state.

He said the people of the state have left the People Democratic Party (PDP) to APC because of the policies and programmes of the APC-led federal government, especially the benefits the state has enjoyed in Buhari’s government.

“From the feedback the party is receiving, the good people of the state are very excited and enthusiastic, and are waiting to receive the president. We are not surprised because the people of Akwa Ibom state have felt the impact of the good works undertaken by the president.

“We have had occasions in the past to review the scorecard of the president, not just for all Nigerians but as it affects us in Akwa Ibom State, and that is why our members in the state are very excited. The people of the state who are not even members of our party are very enthusiastic to receive the president and to thank him even before the elections for all he has done for the people of the state, the South-south zone and indeed the good people of Nigeria,” he stated.

Umana, who is the Managing Director of the Oil and Gas Free Zone (OGFZ), explained that the attendance at the presidential rally would also be a way of sending a message to President Buhari that the state appreciates the more than 60 key, strategic and unprecedented appointments he gave to indigenes of the state.

According to him, “So we join the rest of Nigerians to say that the president deserves a second term based on his performance and scorecard, and that this rally will be taking off in Akwa Ibom State is a strong statement as to how far APC has taken roots in the state “You have watched developments in the past six month and you have seen the massive movement from other parties, especially the PDP, to the APC, then you will agree with me that APC has become a religion in Akwa Ibom State. So the decision to bring the flag-off of this rally to the state is well thought-out and we are fully prepared to receive the president and to ensure that this rally would be huge success.”

He explained that the president would be accompanied by the vice president, the national chairman of the party, the national leader of the party, ministers as well as APC governors and senators, and would be coming both as the APC presidential candidate and the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as such, the party expects the state government to accord him the usual courtesies due the president.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters, Senator Ita Enang, said the controversies on the use of Godswill Akpabio international stadium for the presidential campaign had been amicably resolved.

Enang added: “The stadium is a relic of Akwa Ibom people, and neither APC nor PDP nor APGA is interested in destroying anything in the stadium because it is the greatest of the things, other than the airport, that has stood Akwa Ibom State out in the international community.

“We are also conscious that the stadium is FIFA-rated and nothing should happen to it. So we have agreed with the stadium management and the Akwa Ibom State Government that nothing, absolutely is destroyed or makes the pitch below standard.”