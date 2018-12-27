11 Year-Old Esther Needs N9M to Treat Cerebral Palsy

Martins Ifijeh

11 years old Esther Oluwanifemi Oladapo is seriously in need of N9 million to treat a severe form of cerebral palsy which has incapacitated her since she was seven months old.

The parents, Mr. and Mrs. Oladapo, who have spent all their fortune on her treatment, are calling on public spirited individuals and organisations to help their daughter so she can undergo stem cell treatment and lead a normal life.

Narrating their ordeal to THISDAY, her father said Esther was born healthy without complications, but that seven months after, she was diagnosed with Lumbar meningitis, recurrent seizures and cerebral palsy, which is currently eating her up.

He said: “She is yet to stand, walk, talk, and she falls into strong agonizing seizures, so pathetic and painful, if not on her drugs.

“Recently, all her buttocks and back were peeled off, that resulted into painful sores, due to long sitting over the years. However, she overcome that with medical attention and healed up. Esther was born perfect, an eye of attraction to all consultants, doctors and nurses then.

“Therefore, we kindly need the help of everyone for Esther to attain good health through stem cell treatment at the Stem Cell Institute in Panama at the cost of N9 million.”

He said with a deadline of less than two months, which the hospital gave them to accept the offer and bring her down for treatment, they urgently need the help so their beautiful daughter can live healthy.

For assistance, the Oladapos can be reached on +2348060070600. Account details are: Esther Oluwanifemi OLADAPO, 0163465525, GTB