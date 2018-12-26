Lagosians Deserve a Better Deal in 2019, Says Guber Candidate

Jonathan Eze

The governorship candidate of the Alliance National Party (ANP) in Lagos State, Ladipo Johnson, has said Lagosians deserve a better deal ahead of next general election, adding that his governorship aspiration is in consonance with a pro- people philosophy that would put the interest and welfare of the people ahead of other agenda.

In a statement sent to THISDAY yesterday, Johnson said his leadership would usher in a new lease of life that will give every indigene and non-indigenes a sense of belonging that would ultimately lead to a prosperous Lagos.

He expressed concern over the traffic situation in Lagos metropolis and environs, noting that “traffic congestion has become so unbearable and government must rise to the occasion especially during this yuletide season.

According to him, “I feel the pulse and pains of my people. They deserve a better treatment and we are going to pursue this by creating a conducive environment that would be backed with sound policies and programmes that is pro-people.

He urged Lagosians to imbibe the spirit of Christmas by sharing love among themselves and reflect more about those virtues that unite than such undesirable issues that divide the people.

“It is by so doing that the quest for unity of purpose in the development and upliftment of the state and indeed the people can be realised.

“The prevailing economic situation in the country will give way to a new lease of life when the people also embrace a more unifying and purposeful leadership with the right policies and programmes that put the people first as a necessity.”