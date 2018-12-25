Sophie Oluwole is Dead, Buhari Mourns

Top African philosopher, Professor Sophie Oluwole is dead. President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the family over her death.

Oluwole known for her pan-African stance passed on at the age of 83.

Her death was confirmed by one of her colleagues, Professor Yomi Akinyeye of the Department of History and Strategic Studies, University of Lagos.

He said, “Yes, I just confirmed it now. I spoke to her daughter who confirmed it to me. I don’t have the details just yet.”

It was reported that Oluwole died around 8 p.m on Sunday evening after a protracted illness.

Oluwole was the first Nigerian female doctorate degree holder in philosophy and a practitioner of Yoruba philosophy. She was born in Igbara-oke, Ondo State in 1936.

She went to school in Ife, and was critical of the education system in the 1940s, saying a woman’s career prospects were “not your ambition: it was your parents’ ambition.”

She studied History, Geography and Philosophy at the University of Lagos and eventually settled on philosophy.

Following her first degree, she was employed in UNILAG as an assistant lecturer in 1972, and went on to complete her PhD in philosophy at the University of Ibadan.

The first female doctorate degree holder in philosophy in Nigeria and professor taught African Philosophy at UNILAG for six years between 2002 and 2008.