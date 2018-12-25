I’ll Never Betray Atiku, Says Dankwambo

Kayode Fasua

Gombe State governor, Alhaji Ibrahim Dankwambo, has dismissed a speculation that he is in league with the Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal, to betray Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Dankwambo, who assured that he was solidly behind the former vice president, also promised the latter of delivering the entire North-east to PDP in the coming presidential election.

The Gombe State governor, who is the chairman of the Atiku Campaign Organisation in the North-east, spoke through his Senior Special Assistant on Press Affairs, Alhaji Junaid Usman Abubakar, in an interview with THISDAY yesterday.

“Dankwambo is not being led by Tambuwal; so, everybody is on his own. But be rest assured that Dankwambo is a man of principle and a loyal party member. His yes is yes and his no is no.

“Once he accepted the outcome of the PDP presidential election and promised to support Atiku, so be it; he can never change gear. He is not a man with Janus face. He looks straight ahead once he has taken a course of action. If you must know, Dankwambo is highly principled,” Abubakar said.

He added that his principal wielded so much influence in the entire North-east, having sustained a reputation of being a stable PDP leader and a great achiever in his eight-year rule as governor.

“At least you could see this in the unprecedented crowd that was recorded when Atiku came to Gombe. We are not joking here. Dankwambo will not only deliver Gombe to Atiku and Usman Nafada who is contesting for governor, he will deliver the entire North-east of Gombe, Bauchi, Borno, Yobe, Adamawa and Taraba States.

“We will beat the APC hands down in all the elections in the North-east and Dankwambo has set about this task, and will never join the band of anybody holding secret meetings with the opposition. Dankwambo, my boss, will never play Judas,” Abubakar assured.