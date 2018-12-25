Group to Empower Less Privileged

Oluchi Chibuzor

The International Women Society (IWS), in an effort to impact lives of the less privileged in the society, has raised funds to offer dedicated services to women, youths and children to improve their living condition.

This was in line with the group’s long term goal of encouraging and developing the common interest of women; help and provide cultural exchanges for women of all races in the area of home making, children, social welfare, home finance and education.

The 61st President, IWS Nigeria, Mrs. Abimbola Ademola-Bawaallah, said this in her welcome address at an event held recently in Lagos.

She revealed the various areas the charity organisation had intervened within its 60 years of existence.

Abimbola, highlighted several outstanding achievements that IWS had recorded since inception within the Lagos and Ijebu-Ode where they have widespread membership.

She also added that over the course of their work, they have collaborated with various stakeholders, including government, private sector and relevant volunteers, who have contributed in one way or the other.

According to her, “We have presence in Lagos and Ijebu-ode with far-reaching spread and expansion plans for physical presence in other states; over 1,500 skilled work force from our skill centre, notable personnel from our Day Nursery in Yaba and over 800 widows who are beneficiaries

“Also we have changing testimonials of our impact from our members who have been touched while interacting with organisation. We have volunteers in the service of humanity who brings their expertise, talents, compassion and goodwill to bear on our beneficiaries.”

She added: “In our 61st year, we still strive for more impact which is the reason we are gathered here today for humanity sake and the service that calls us to give our best in lifting the ones who need our help and attention the most.”

Also, in an acceptance speech upon receiving an award, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), said as they deliberate on how best to strengthen their support for women, children and youths, people should “remember that we have approximately 10.5 million out-of-school children in Nigeria-the world’s highest number so far.