CUPP Laments Bleak Christmas

By Udora Orizu

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), has described the 2018 Yuletide as the most painful for Nigerian citizens.

While wishing Nigerians a joyous celebration, National Spokesperson of the coalition, Mr. Ikenga Ugochinyere, however expressed sadness over the economic state of the nation.

According to the coalition, “While we are in pains with you as most of our nation’s citizens celebrate this season of joy with empty stomach because of unbearable

economic pains inflicted by President Buhari’s incompetence, we urge

Nigerians to be steadfast in their mobilization and prayerful as February 16, 2019 is Nigerians date with destiny.”

“The cost of transportation has now gone out of control of the ordinary

people. In most instances, it has gone up between the 300% – 500%.

Staple food items are now like luxury to Nigerian families. Rice, yam, maize, vegetable oil, tomatoes, and other basic food ingredients are so expensive that many families are in dire straits at the moment, wondering how to survive this season.”

The group lamented that Federal Government did not make any attempt to pay its debts to contractors, thereby making it impossible for them to pay staff their December salaries.

“The Buhari regime has also found it extremely difficult to source for funds to pay civil servants many of whom do not have any idea of how to survive this season. The regime has made many Nigerians lose faith in the country. Millions of Nigerians cannot buy basic food to eat or are stranded and cannot travel to their villages to be with loved ones because of the high cost of transportation. But we bring them good news punish this administration with your PVC and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar will get Nigeria working again.”

CUPP also urged Nigerians to make a stronger resolve to vote Buhari out of office. “The hopelessness of a new year imposed on them by this regime shall not deter the collective resolve of Nigerians to reclaim the country from the hands a cabal,” said the coalition.