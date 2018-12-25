ADC Inaugurates Guber Campaign Committee in Niger

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Niger State Monday inaugurated a 50-man governorship campaign committee where the party promised to focus its attention on the reform of the entire education sector in the state.

The governorship candidate of the party for next year’s election, Dr Ibrahim Mani, also pledged to ensure regular payment of salaries and allowances of workers.

Speaking at the ceremony held in Minna, Ibrahim lamented the decline in the education sector saying: “The situation where four out of every 10 people in the state cannot read and write is totally unacceptable.”

He also lamented that of the total out-of-school children in the country, “our state accounts for more than 40%, we cannot allow this to continue”.

“We will in the first two years of our government allocate 16% of the budget to the education sector. In the next two years, we will increase it to 18% and if by the grace of God we win for a second term, we will give the education sector 22% of the budget,” he said.

Ibrahim also promised to encourage teachers, pointing out that “I want to see a situation where teachers earn more salaries than any other professional in this state”.

He also pledged that his administration would focus on the mechanisation of agriculture and key into the federal government’s anchor borrowers scheme to improve farming in the state.

The ADC standard-bearer told members of the campaign committee that the party did not have the financial resources but “we will make proper use of the money we have”.