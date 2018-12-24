Xmas: Obaseki enjoins citizens to emulate Jesus, spread love, oneness

Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has enjoined Edo people and residents to emulate Jesus Christ as they celebrate Christmas.

In his Christmas Message issued on Monday in Benin City, Obaseki said: “On behalf of the government of Edo State, I rejoice with all Edo people, at home and in the diaspora as well as residents, as we celebrate Christmas.”

According to the governor, “Christmas season is an auspicious occasion to show love and reflect on the life of Jesus Christ, whose birth we are commemorating.

“As we celebrate with our friends, relatives and neighbours, I enjoin you to spread the message of oneness, love, generosity and hope for greater things as demonstrated by Jesus Christ.”

He expressed the state government’s gratitude to the people for their support for his administration.

“As a government, we are grateful to all Edo people and residents who have stood by us in our pursuit of a united and prosperous state, where we all can realise our dreams. It is with great joy that I wish you a merry Christmas.”