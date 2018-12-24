Police Deploy 2046 Personnel in Plateau

The Police Command in Plateau said on Monday that it had deployed 2046 personnel across the state to ensure hitched-free celebrations during Christmas.

DSP Terna Tyopev, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state made the disclosure in a statement.

Tyopev said that patrol vehicles had been stationed at strategic locations to respond to distress calls without delay.

“We want to assure residents of Plateau State that we have put in place comprehensive security strategies to prevent crime before, during and after Christmas.

“As such, a total of 2046 police personnel have been carefully selected, trained and deployed to protect lives and property of citizens.

“Also, we have professionally position patrol vehicles in strategic areas to respond promptly to distress calls from members of society,” he said.

Tyopev said the police would synergise with other security agencies in the state to ensure a crime-free Yuletide in the state.

The PPRO also reiterated the command’s earlier ban on the sale and use of fireworks in the state, and warned that anyone caught in the act would be made to face the full wrath of the law.

He advised residents of the state to be security conscious, particularly during the festive season, urging them to report any suspicious movements around them to the security agencies.

(NAN)