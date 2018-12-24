Jumia Launches Late-night Food Delivery Service

By Ugo Aliogo

Jumia’s marketplace for restaurants has launched a late-night delivery service to enable customers to place order food until midnight.

Disclosing this at a media briefing in Lagos, the Managing Director of the company, Guy Futi, said the firm introduced the late-night delivery service to accommodate customers who desires to order food at night.

He also noted that the late night delivery combined with initiatives like greater customer accessibility, more payment options, more locations, lunchtime deals, seasonal deals and new related products (Jumia Party) has led to over 120 per cent increase in the volume of orders.

Guy, who explained that they have made it possible for orders to be picked up by the rider closest to a restaurant’s location, noted that through this process, they can deliver orders to the customer’s doorstep within 40 minutes.

He added that the delivery process can be tracked right from the time when the customer places the order to the moment it is delivered.

According to him, “It was very robust, month to month growth was in the double digit. And in the last seven months we had more than 70 per cent growth that we brought on in a mix of clients, vendor partners, from KFC to Krispy cream to all the biggest vendors, trying to get them on board.

“With the apps, we have made great technological advancement; we have allowed auto dispatch, which is a tech that sends out the app to more than three riders. We also have a follow the rider feature, where a notification pops and you can click on it to see where the rider is with your food and it gives you an estimated time on arrival.

“On the partnership with the eateries, we selected some eateries to grow our lunch time special. So, we have this program called super lunch where we try to get a real meal for an affordable price so some partners and KFC like Krispy cream have come on board and been able to provide more affordable lunch offers for the entire Lagos and Abuja.

“We improved our operations, delivering to people faster. We also extended opening hours as we are now available at times people want to eat.

“Now we are open till midnight and we can get people what they want to eat when they want to eat it. We expect the business to get stronger more robust sales, in terms of exact figures I cannot really say, but with time we keep growing. And see nothing but great things.”

In her remarks, the Head of Marketing and Vendor Success for the Marketplace, Chioma Odimegwu, said that operational efficiency would be an integral part of the company’s focus in 2019.