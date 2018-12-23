Ruling Class Sitting on a Keg of Gunpowder for Neglecting Youth, NBC DG Warns

Segun James in Lagos

The Director General of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Malam Is’haq Modibbo Kawu has warned that the Nigerian ruling class is sitting on a keg of gunpowder with the neglect of the youth in the scheme of things in the country.

Kawu also lamented the rising cases of sectarianism in the country, a situation he said would not augur well for the peaceful coexistence of the Nigerian peoples.

Kawu, who was the pioneer editor of the Daily Trust newspapers stated this in Lagos at the public presentation of The Nigerian Xpress, a tabloid staging an entry into the nation’s media space; published by a former editor of THISDAY and former deputy managing director of the SUN Newspapers, Mr. Steve Nwosu.

Citing the city of Kaduna as an example, he noted that the city is now divided along religious lines to the extent that there are parts of the city where both the Muslims and the Christians dare not thread.

He noted that the division in Kaduna started less that 20 years ago, pointing out that industries that were sustaining and bringing the people together had all folded up.

“The choices that the ruling class began to make, starting with the Structural Adjustment Programme (SAP) of the mid-1980s have systematically led to the deindustrialisation of the nation.”

He said that given the fact that people under the age of 35 years make up over 75 percent of the population, something must be done immediately to change the trend.

Speaking earlier, the publisher of The Nigerian Xpress, Mr. Steve Nwosu told the audience which included, the former Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Dr. Nurudeen Mohammed, the Secretary to the Lagos Sate Gvernment, Mr. Tunji Bello, Prof. Pat Utomi, publisher of The Source Magazine, Ms. Comfort Obi, Lagos state Commissioner for Tourism, Steve Ayorinde, Special Adviser on Media to the Minister of Power, Hakeem Belo among others, that the newspaper was expected to bridge a gap between the traditional media and online publishing.

The newspaper is edited by Alhaji Abdulfatah Oladeinde, a former editor of the Sun.