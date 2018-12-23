For Christmas, Rainbow Spreads the Joy of Reading

In the spirit of Christmas, the Rainbow Book Club is calling out to the public to join hands with her to plant seed libraries in indigent communities, through her book donation drive. People are encouraged to donate new and used books (in good conditions). which the book club would use to the establish “seed” libraries.

A Rainbow seed library consists of about 500 books which are donated, with branded book shelves to communities in need of a library. Since 2009, through these book donation drives and with help from partners, Rainbow Book Club has planted 12 seed libraries in different locations. Among the locations are Christ Our Refuge Home in Kahawa, Sukari, Kenya (in 2010), two in Cross River State and nine in Rivers State.

This year’s book donation drive has drop-off centres in Lagos (Jazz Hole, Quintessence and Terra Culture), Abuja (Café Salamander), and Port Harcourt (Chapters Book Shop). Through this initiative, the Port Harcourt book club continues to spread the joy of reading, as it has since 2005.