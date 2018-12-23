Edo Govt commends journalists for backing campaign against human trafficking, illegal migration

The Edo State Government has commended members of the state chapter of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), for supporting the campaign spearheaded by the State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, against human trafficking and illegal migration in the state.

Edo State Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Philip Shaibu, gave the commendation during a courtesy visit by members of Edo State Chapter of the National Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), to the Government House, in Benin City.

Shaibu noted that the union’s reportage helped Edo people at home and abroad to stay abreast of the state government’s activities, especially as campaigns against illegal migration and human trafficking intensified.

He noted, “We need to collaborate more to make things work better because government is not about the leadership, but for everybody to play their roles. Your organisation is needed to spur development in the state, to act as a watchdog and put government on its toes.”

“I am happy that the media is reporting the efforts we are making to curb illegal migration and human trafficking,” he said.

Shaibu assured that the state government would incorporate NAWOJ in its committee against illegal migration and human trafficking to allow for their input to drive more public enlightenment.

Earlier, Chairperson, NAWOJ, Mrs. Flora Bossey, said the association creates opportunities for women in journalism to be heard and to promote issues that affect women and children.

Bossey commended the deputy governor for spearheading sports development in the state, noting that it was a laudable gesture to get youths empowered.

She said the association decided to present a Christmas Card and Birthday Cake to the deputy governor for supporting the media, noting, “We decided to use this opportunity to felicitate with you on the occasion of your birthday which was celebrated December 1 and to commend you for being supportive and a friend to the media.”