Christmas: When the Son of Man Returns, Shall He Still Find Faith on Earth?

The Alternative

What you are about to read is not my opinion. You are about to read facts which I will support using Scripture. I have no agenda other than my life’s purpose of being an ambassador for Christ.

Believe it or not, the celebration of Christmas, is not a celebration of the birth of Jesus as you were told in church or at school. Christmas has nothing to do with The Bible or with Yehoshua (Jesus’ real name). Rather, Christmas is a successful attempt to Christianize a previously pagan festival. The reasoning behind this passing off of paganism as Christianity is because as Europe surrendered to Christendom (a completely different phenomenon not to be mistaken for Christianity or Christ follower-ship), it became necessary in the eyes of the various kingdoms of Europe that merged with the Holy Roman Catholic Church to Christianize their pagan holidays and bring about a Catholic (the word Catholic simply means universal. It does not mean Christian) or acceptable holiday.

Thus Samhain became known as Halloween, the pagan celebration of the Winter Solstice known as Yule (hence the term Yuletide) became Christmas and the celebration of the goddess named Ēostre, became Easter.

In truth, whether called by their original pagan names or their new Christendom names, none of these festivals appear in the Bible (the King James Version deliberately translates Passover as Easter in Acts 12:4 mostly because of King James’ strong association with demonology, but all other translations reject that and left it how the original Greek Scriptures described it-Passover).

It is rather sad for Christian religious leader to say that the first Christmas occurred in Bethlehem with Joseph, Mary and Jesus in a manger. That is false. I have been to Bethlehem. The first Christmas did not occur there.

The first Christmas occurred 336 years after Jesus was born in Bethlehem. Jesus lived on earth for 33 years and not once in all that time did He celebrate His birthday. Not once did He command that His birthday be celebrated. Not once did any of His disciples celebrated His birthday.

ALL the traditions of Christmas including:

Gift giving

Christmas Carols (a carol is a European festive song. Google it)

Kissing under the mistletoe

Santa Claus/Father Christmas

Christmas tree

The Nativity Scene

Are of pagan origins.

Let me shock my readers by informing them that when the practice of Christmas began, the original church of Christ forbade it and excommunicated those who took part in it. But as they were persecuted, scattered all over the world and killed, the practice grew.

The origin of Christmas is traced not to Christianity, or Christ follower-ship, or even to The Bible. The roots of Christmas are from The Holy Roman Catholic Church. This is the official name of the Catholic Church. Don’t take my word for it. Google it.

Consider that name, The Holy Roman Catholic Church, for a second. Notice that in those five words, there is nothing connected to either Jesus (or Yehoshua) and God.

The word Holy means it is worthy of devotion. It does not mean that it is divine or from God. The word Catholic means that it is universal. The word Roman means that it originated from Rome. The word church actually refers to a gathering.

So many people are deceived into thinking that Christmas originated in The Bible. For instance, in his Christmas message from last year (2017), President Buhari of Nigeria said inter alia as follows:

“The Holy Book describes Christmas as a festival of peace, joy, healing, hope and fulfillment. “

The statement above is a fallacy. The Holy Bible does not mention the word Christmas, neither does it mention that Christians should mark any festival surrounding the birth of Jesus the Messiah (Nabi Isa in Islam).

Christmas is a European holiday, not a Christian holiday.

It is celebrated in Nigeria and much of the world, for the simple reason that it was Europeans that brought modern day Christianity to Nigeria, Africa and much of the world.

I have read the Holy Books of Judaism, Christianity and Islam and while all of them acknowledge the Messiah, NONE of them instructs believers to celebrate Christmas or the birth of Christ.

In fact, God deliberately made sure we do not celebrate the birth of His only begotten Son, Yeshu’a (Jesus) by keeping the actual date of His birth from us.

No one on earth knows the date of the Messiah’s birth.

What the Holy Bible, and Jesus specifically, asks Christians to celebrate is the DEATH of our Lord.

In Luke 22:19 Jesus says:

“And he took bread, gave thanks and broke it, and gave it to them, saying, “This is my body given for you; do this in remembrance of me.”

Apostle Paul, in 1 Corinthians 11:26 reechoes the Messiah’s instruction when he said:

“For whenever you eat this bread and drink this cup, you proclaim the Lord’s death until he comes.”

The reason Jesus asked us to mark His death and not His birth goes all the way back to Solomon (Suleiman in Islam) who said in Ecclesiastes 7:1 that:

“A good name is better than fine perfume, and the day of death better than the day of birth.”

The very last thing Jesus said before ascending to heaven is in Matthew 28:18-20, where He said:

“All authority in heaven and on earth has been given to me. Therefore, go and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, and TEACHING THEM TO OBEY EVERYTHING I HAVE COMMANDED YOU. And surely, I am with you always, to the very end of the age.”

These words are called The Great Commission in Christianity.

Jesus asked us to teach only those things He commanded us to teach.

Where did He command us to teach Christmas?

As a matter of fact, Christmas was not celebrated for 336 years after Jesus left the earth.

The first Christmas celebration was in the year 336 AD when the Roman Emperor, Constantine, converted the celebration of a pagan mass to mark the winter solstice which glorified European deities. That festival was marked on December 25.

Do not take my word for it. I urge you, in fact I appeal to you to investigate these statements I just made.

That Christmas has become part of the Christian tradition does not mean that it has become acceptable with God.

You and I know that Jesus condemned the Pharisees. Now ask yourself why Jesus condemned them?

Matthew 15:9 gives us the answer:

“But in vain they do worship me, teaching for doctrines THE COMMANDMENTS OF MEN.”

I have already factually established that Christmas IS NOT Christian doctrine. It is the command of a man. To be precise, the name of that man is Emperor Constantine who ordered everyone in the Roman Empire to celebrate the Winter Solstice as Christmas beginning from 336 AD.

This is the epitome of satanism because The Bible warns us in 2 Corinthians 11:14 that:

“for Satan himself masquerades as an angel of light.”

If Satan asks any true child of God to celebrate a pagan satanic ritual festival, they will never do it. So Satan just transformed a satanic ritual festival by giving it a new name-CHRISTMAS, and voila, Christians begin to celebrate what Jesus did not command us to celebrate.

Christmas is an abomination and a blasphemous festival, and the Bible warned us about it in 1 Timothy 4:1 that:

“The Spirit clearly says that in later times some will abandon the faith and follow deceiving spirits and things taught by demons.”

Let me ask you a question. If Jesus and the Bible don’t teach Christmas, from where and who does it come from?

Acts 26:18 says Jesus came “to open their eyes so that they may turn from darkness to light and from the dominion of Satan to God”.

“The dominion of Satan” has always been associated with darkness. Pause for a moment and think about that.

Do you know the day with the longest period of darkness in a year? That day is the Winter Solstice also known as Christmas Day! That day represents, in the eyes of the occult, the victory of darkness over light (which will never happen).

Don’t take my word for it. Google it.

After reading this and you want to disagree with me, please quote the biblical verses that support your argument and not what your pastor or a book other than the Bible says.

2 Timothy 3:16 says “All scripture is given by inspiration of God, and is profitable for DOCTRINE, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness:”

Note the word ‘doctrine’. Right here, we have Scripture telling us that all doctrine must be based on Scripture. Yet you have people who want to bring something out of Scripture to justify their stance on Christmas.

And some of the more brainwashed ones will tell you things like ‘cell phones are not in The Bible, why are you using it’. To such people, I respond by saying, God gave you a brain, why are you not using it?

Christians are the most gullible people. Today’s churches will celebrate anything as long as it is popular. Churches of this age even celebrate Halloween. Yes, Halloween. They attempt to Christianize it, but they celebrate it none the less.

You may say to yourself that even if Christmas is not in The Bible, it is harmless. Not true.

1 Timothy 4:1 says “Now the Spirit speaketh expressly, that in the latter times some shall depart from the faith, giving heed to seducing spirits, and doctrines of devils.”

You see, The Bible equates giving heed to ‘doctrines of devils’ as ‘departing from the faith’. This is why Jesus said “when the Son of Man comes, will he find faith on the earth?”-Luke 18:8