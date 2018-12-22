PAN Nigeria Limited Clinches Auto Assembly Plant of The Year at NAJA Awards

On Thursday night December 13th, 2018, in a colourfully event attended by crème de la crème of Nigerian auto industry at Eko Hotels, Victoria Island Lagos. PAN Nigeria Limited emerged the winner of Nigeria Auto Journalist Award 2018 edition, Auto Assembly Plant Of The Year.

National Automotive Design and Development Council ( NADDC ) sustains PAN’s validation as a bona fide Plant with capability to assembly CKD/SKD, good and wide range of automobiles, passenger cars, commercial vehicles, light van and vehicle adaptation for use as ambulance, fire fighting vehicles, bullion vans and also a platform for local content development programs. The Director General, NADDC Engr. Jelani Aliyu, described PAN as “ Plant with great potentials”.

PAN Nigeria Limited was incorporated in 1972 as a joint venture between the Federal government of Nigeria and Automobile Peugeot France. The Kaduna factory was commissioned in 1975 and production commenced the same year, the factory has an installed capacity to produce 90,000 vehicles annually in three shifts and can generate direct employment of over 5000 people.

The factory attained peaked production 1981, producing 160 cars per day in two shifts. To date, PAN remains the leading assembler of vehicles in Nigeria auto industry. The plant has been fully certified by Standard Organisation of Nigeria ( SON ) to have met the Quality Management System certification mark with NIS ISO 9001:2008. It will be recalled PAN won same award at the NAJA 2017 edition.