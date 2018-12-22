Osinbajo Commends Ikeja Golf Club

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has commended the Ikeja Golf Club for its support for social causes.

Osinbajo gave the commendation while speaking as the special guest of honour at the 50th anniversary gala night of the club, which held recently.

The Vice President said all members of the club and its leaders deserved praise for what they had done over the last 50 years, adding that the club was stable and the world’s friendliest golf club. The anniversary had as theme ‘Half a Century of Growing Friendships through Golf’.

Osinbajo urged the society’s elite class to take a cue from Ikeja Golf Club’s support for the community by contributing to the development of their respective communities in order to ensure eradication of poverty through education.

Speaking at the event, the club captain, Mr. Bola Temowo, praised all past and present members of the club. He also thanked the Vice President and Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State, who was represented by Dr. Kweku Tandoh, Chairman, Lagos State Sports Commission, for their presence.

Temowo explained that the club was desirous of expanding and creating another entrance to its grounds, a situation that has led to friction with its neighbours. He appealed to the Vice President and governor to assist in making the dream of expansion realisable. The club awarded the title of “Honorary Member” to the Vice President.

Tandoh said the Governor Ambode had been very supportive of the club and would continue to support its development. He also stated that the desire of the club for expansion will be communicated to the governor.