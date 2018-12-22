First Female Nigerian Appointed Lufthansa Group General Manager, Sales

By Charles Ajunwa



Lufthansa Group has appointed Mrs. Adenike Macaulay General Manager, Sales Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea, to be responsible for all the commercial and sales activities of the Lufthansa Group Airlines in Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea.

She would be the first Nigerian to hold such a position in the airline while the appointment will take effect January 2019.

Mrs. Macaulay started her career at Lufthansa in 2009 as a business analyst for West Africa, responsible for regional results analysis, market and ad-hoc reporting, competitor monitoring and sales planning.

In 2010, she took over leadership of the team as Regional Marketing Manager, directing marketing activities as well as business analysis, pricing and sales support across seven regions in West and Central Africa. Five years later, Mrs. Macaulay assumed the position of Senior Manager, Customer, Products and Marketing for sub-Sahara Africa, directing customer relations, product management and marketing activities across sub-Sahara Africa.

In 2017, her position transitioned into Head Sales, Products and Programmes, where she was responsible for the development and optimisation of sales products, B2B incentive programs, sales promotions and sales service processes, across the sub-Sahara Africa region.

“I look forward to a co-operative relationship with our trade partners and continuing the good work of my predecessor in serving our esteemed passengers,” said Mrs. Macaulay, General Manager Sales, Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea, Lufthansa Group.

In her new appointment, Mrs. Macaulay will be based in Lagos, succeeding Mr. Robin Sohdi, who held this position since the beginning of January 2016. Mrs. Macaulay will report to Mr. Philippe Saeys- Desmedt, Senior Director Sales sub-Saharan Africa, Lufthansa Group based in Brussels, the new regional Headquarters for Lufthansa Group sub-Sahara Africa.

The Lufthansa Group offers 15 weekly flights from Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt via Frankfurt to over 200 destinations in Europe, USA, Canada and beyond.