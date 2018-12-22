Busola Dakolo, Daddy Freeze, Others Attend New Spider-Man Series 

Silverbird Film recently held a canvas painting and an advance screening event for Spider-Man: Into the Spider Verse, which was premiered on the 14th of December. The event, which held at Film House Cinemas Lekki (IMAX), was filled with Spider-Man enthusiasts who came to paint “Into the Spider Verse” canvas, network and have fun. The event also had celebrity guests Busola Dakolo, Daddy Freeze and movie buff Shola Thompson in attendance. With a rotten Tomatoes rating of 99 per cent, Spider-Man: Into the Spider Verse is the seventh Spider-Man feature film in 16 years and it is said to be the best animation in the series so far.

Into the Spider Verse chronicles the story of a Brooklyn teenager, Miles Morales who developed superpowers after he was bitten by a radioactive spider. When he meets Peter Parker, he suddenly realises there are many others from other dimensions who share his special abilities.