Anunah Emerges Winner at Special Jami-Jami Golf Tourney

Peace Anunah played a net score of 69 to emerge the winner at the Special Jami-Jami golf tournament held at the Benin club golf section (BCGS), GRA, Benin City on Thursday.

Over 80 golfers from UBTH, Ibori Golf and Country Club, Asaba and Shell club, Warri, participated in the tournament organised by the Jami Jami Kitty Group to honour and celebrate the return of Chief Sam Iredia, Epa of Jami Jami Worldwide, whose leadership impartation and quality were attested to by club members with lots of encomiums being showered on him.

The exemplary two-under-par performance by Anunah, lifted him above the duo of Monday Ikhureigbe 70 net and Wilco Otabor 74 net to place them second and third respectively in the tournament whereby Osaze Iyare, 74 gross won the best gross award.

In his admonition, Anunah expressed happiness to have won the tournament organised for Chief Iredia, former president of Benin Club, while he expressed fulfillment to have beaten all other contenders in respective of their ages.

Similarly, BCGS Captain, Osagie Nehikhare and Iredia, as well as Comrade Philip Shaibu, deputy governor of Edo State used the occasion to thank all members of the Kitty Group and the club generally for playing in such a wonderful tournament organised within a short period and graced by golfers across the South-south zone.

Other winners are Nkiru Awiaka 76 net in the ladies category. General S. Asemota 76 net in the veteran men cadre; Percy Okojie 71 net won the guests men, as H. Osawe 36 net won the super veteran men. Longest drive hole one winners are Suwadetu Mahmud, O. Henry, Ben Oghumah and Ikay Afe. While the nearest the pin hole two winners include Sandra Emina, Monday Oriakhi and Soji Benson.